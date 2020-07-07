Sections
England vs West Indies: Brian Lara reveals what strategy the Caribbean side should adopt to try and win a series on English soil for the first time in 32 years

England vs West Indies: Their last tour of England ended in s 1-2 loss but the Windies stunned everyone when they beat a strong England side 2-1 at home early last year to reclaim ‘The Wisden Trophy’ for the first time in a decade.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 14:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

File photo of Brian Lara playing in England. (Getty Images)

As cricket gets all set to make its international return the two teams involved in the Test series, to be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, have a historic rivalry which will resume on English soil for the first time since 2017.

West Indies over the years have had a good record against the Three Lions, but the Caribbean side’s free fall into cricketing oblivion in the first decade of the 2000s saw them lose badly to England. Hopes were raised when a group of youngsters fought their way to a 1-1 series draw in 2015 in England, which was seen as a miracle by many.

That team has made steady progress as West Indies are back to a stage where they can compete in five-day cricket. Their last tour of England ended in s 1-2 loss but the Windies stunned everyone when they beat a strong England side 2-1 at home early last year to reclaim ‘The Wisden Trophy’ for the first time in a decade.

As the two teams square up for a three-match series, with the first of them starting on Wednesday in Southampton, former West Indies captain and batting great Brian Lara has revealed the strategy he thinks the underdogs should use to try and win the series.

“They (West Indies) have to be able to pounce immediately. England are not beaten very easily at home and are overwhelming favourites,” Lara was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“They have to hit the road running and stamp their authority on England. I don’t think they can last five days, so they have to take these games in four days. They have to establish a lead and keep it,” the stylish southpaw said.

Lara, who has scored a record 11,953 runs for the West Indies in 131 Tests, has a great record against England. He scored his Test match best score of 400 against the England. His next best score of 375, was also scored against England. He opined that adaptability to English conditions will be the key to success for the young team.

“It’s going to be a series that’s watched all around the world and everybody is hoping to see a competitive series,” said Lara, who scored 34 Test centuries.

“It would mean a lot to all West Indians if they could win. If they play good cricket on the first day of the Test series, show they have the mettle to perform against England, that’s the key,” he added.

West Indies will be looking to win their first ever series on English soil since 1988.

The second and third Tests of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

