Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies: Gabriel going at full tilt, set to join Windies squad

England vs West Indies: Gabriel going at full tilt, set to join Windies squad

Simmons told British media on Monday Gabriel could join the touring party and that he was looking fit.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:00 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

West Indies paceman Shanon Gabriel. (Twitter)

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is set to join the test squad having regained his pace and fitness, head coach Phil Simmons said ahead of next month’s three-match series against England next month. The 32-year-old right-arm quick arrived in England as one of 11 reserve players, with doubts about his fitness following an ankle injury.

Simmons told British media on Monday Gabriel could join the touring party and that he was looking fit.

“The last week he’s been at full tilt and he looks fit,” added Simmons. “He’s bowling as fast as I’ve seen him for a while so he’s ready and close enough to the test match.”

ALSO READ: ‘Your teammates are celebrating’: Shoaib Malik recalls Yuvraj Singh’s advice after 2017 Champions Trophy final



West Indies will play two warm-up matches before the first test in Southampton from July 8 and Simmons will be keeping an eye on Gabriel’s progress before deciding whether to add him to the test pool.

“When leaving home 14 were named in the squad,” the coach said.

“Because of Shannon coming back from his injury, we had to let him get a little bit further and see how he is and then we’ll decide whether to make it a 15-member squad.

“After that, injuries might be the cause for changes.”

Manchester will host the last two tests of the series, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP govt primary, upper primary schools to reopen from July 1 only for principals, teachers and not for students
Jun 23, 2020 12:57 IST
Gabriel going at full tilt, set to join Windies squad
Jun 23, 2020 13:00 IST
Terrorist hideout busted in near J-K’s Srinagar, weapons recovered: Army
Jun 23, 2020 12:54 IST
Shiv Sena Bhavan shut after worker tests Covid-19 positive, party says regular disinfection exercise
Jun 23, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.