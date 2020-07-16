England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the squad hours before the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday for breaking the team’s bio-secure protocols, announced England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two Covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble,” the pacer added.

With James Anderson and Mark Wood already rested from this Test match, England will now have entirely different pace attack going into the second Test. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes were certain to play in place of Anderson and Wood but now with Archer out, the door opens for left-arm medium pacer Sam Curran and uncapped Ollie Robinson.

England trail the three-match series 1-0 after losing the opening Test by 4 wickets.