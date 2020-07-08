England vs West Indies Live score 1st Test Day 1: Test cricket returns in new avatar amid Covid-19

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Test cricket is back with the delicious prospect of England hosting the West Indies in Southampton. Here is the big headline which have been discussed far and wide in the past few weeks - Joe Root is not playing the first Test. In his place, Ben Stokes will take on the captaincy role. It will be interesting to see how Stokes leads his troops into the match. All eyes will be on his captaincy. In Root’s absence, England’s batting order looks pale. Also, England will be without their 12th man, the Barmy Army, and the lack of home crowd support could play mind games with the home team.

West Indies have a real chance to put on a real challenge here. While Southampton is heavily known to be a surface favourable to spinners, with no cricket in a long time, the pitch could be real hard, and assist seamers as well.Though, for bowlers it will be a real challenge, adjusting to no saliva rule, which sounds like a real doozy.

Follow live score and updates of England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1:

14:50 hrs: Massive shout-out to West Indies captain Jason Holder from one of cricket’s biggest name Sachin Tendulkar. “Jason Holder is the most under-rated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you will look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder only when you look at the scoreboard, you realise that he has come in and taken three wickets,” Sachin Tendulkar told Brian Lara during the chat on Master Blaster`s app `100 MB`. READ MORE

14:40 hrs: Update on weather: “The rain has stayed away so far this morning as the lads make their way to the changing rooms,” says England Cricket Board’s Twitter handle.

14:30 hrs: England vs West Indies 1st Test in Southampton: Toss in 30 minutes. Stay tuned for more updates.

14:25 hrs: New Rules reminders:

1) No fans in the stadium

2) Bio-secure venues

3) Additional DRS per innings

4) No handshakes

5) Covid-19 replacements

6) No Neutral umpires

7) No saliva on the ball

For more information, click here: Test cricket is back but how will it be different amid Covid-19?

14:20 hrs: Could rain spoil Test cricket’s big return? The weather prediction in Southampton showcases that there are brief rain spells expected in the next three days, and it is expected to remain cloudy. The fans, watching the game from the comforts of their homes, will be hoping they can

14:15 hrs: Several big names from West Indies squad including Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer have decided to not tour England due to fears of Covid-19. England are also without Joe Root. In such a scenario, how will the two teams line-up?

Here are our predicted XI:

England (predicted XI): 1 Rory Burns, 2 Dom Sibley, 3 Joe Denly, 4 Zak Crawley, 5 Ben Stokes (capt), 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Jos Buttler (wk), 8 Dom Bess, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Woakes 11 James Anderson

West Indies (Predicted XI): 1 John Campbell, 2 Kraigg Brathwaite, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Shai Hope, 5 Roston Chase, 6 Shane Dowrich (wk), 7 Jason Holder (capt), 8 Rahkeem Cornwall, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Kemar Roach, 11 Shannon Gabriel

14:10 hrs: Ben Stokes on England’s fast-bowling depth: “It’s not very often we have been in this situation where we have six or seven bowlers we could choose from. We are in a position now with the Test team like we were with the one-day team in 2015 when we were building for that World Cup. I feel as if we are building for the Ashes in Australia and also India. To have the crop of fast-bowlers we now possess is a great place to be as a Test side.”

14:05 hrs: All eyes on Ben Stokes: In the absence of Joe Root, Ben Stokes has been handed Test captaincy role. Can Stokes justify the appointment under pressure? Stokes had a fantastic 2019, in which he led England to World Cup win, and also played splendid innings in the Ashes Test against Australia. But leading the troops is an altogether challenge, and several big names have not been able to live up to the mantle in the past. All the best, Stokesy!

14:00 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog on England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After a wait of almost four months, the cricket returns with exciting prospects. Both the teams will be eager to put on a show, and with no cricket on the surface in the past few months, it is expected to be a hard one. But, in the end, this match will be decided by how quickly the teams and the players adapt to the new rules and regulations approved by the ICC to reduce the risk of Covid-19. Plenty of things to watch out for. Let the action begin!