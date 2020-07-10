England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Windies eye huge lead, England seek wickets

England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 3: While the first day was largely hampered by the rain, the second day has provided a great story to be written. Windies captain Jason Holder picked six wickets and after getting bundled out for 204, the hosts England find themselves on the back foot. Veteran pacer James Anderson dismissed John Campbell for 28, but he and Kraigg Brathwaite got off to a good start, and with Shai Hope in the middle, the opening session could be tricky for England bowling attack, especially without Stuart Broad.

This is where Stuart Broad has to show maturity as captain. Being defensive will not save the match for his team, and he needs to go on the attack to pick up quick wickets. England will hope to get at least two-three more wickets before the Lunch on Day 3, to bring themselves back in the match. The visitors will be eyeing a big lead on the day.

Follow live score and updates of England vs West Indies Live score 1st Test Day 3:

14:20 hrs: Sachin Tendulkar’s big praise for James Anderson: “With reverse swing, Jimmy Anderson was possibly the first bowler who bowled reverse swing also reverse, What I experienced, over a period of time, [is] that he would hold the ball as if he was bowling [a reverse] outswinger, but [at] the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in, and [a] number of batters would look at the wrist position, and what he has actually done, he’s shown you that he’s bowling inswing, but the imbalance between both sides of the ball would take the ball away from you. What he has done is, he’s got you to commit to play, for an [inswinger], and the ball, after covering almost three-fourths of the length of the pitch, starts leaving you. But you had already committed [to play], because you’ve seen that inswing position, and that is something which was new to me. Nobody had done that. Now, [a] number of guys, you see their shine, and what they’re trying to do - I spotted even Stuart Broad trying to do that at some stage, but Anderson started this [a] long time ago. So I rate him very very highly. One of the best exponents of reverse swing.” READ MORE

14:10 hrs: Jason Holder sets sights on a new target: “My Test match is far from over. I’ve still got a massive contribution to make with the bat, and that’s where my focus is going to be channelled now in this innings. One of the things I’ve always strived to do… was to score a hundred in England and to take a five-wicket haul here. I’ve ticked one box so far, so I guess it’s now left for me to knuckle down and try to get a hundred,” Holder said to ESPNCricinfo.

14:00 hrs: England Cricket Team has honoured four India-origin healthcare workers during the first Test against West Indies in Southampton. One of the doctors nominated in the ‘Raise The Bat’ campaign was Dr. Vikas Kumar. He works at the critical care unit of a National Health Service (NHS) Trust hospital at Darlington in Durham. “It was overwhelming to see Stokes and others putting that message out. It’s been very difficult for all of us. NHS staff have made a lot of sacrifices. This recognition is for the entire medical fraternity, including my doctor friends in India,” said Kumar as quoted by Indian Express. READ MORE

13:50 hrs: Michael Holding breaks down while speaking about racism in an interview to Sky News: “To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it’s coming again now. “Mark, I know what my parents went through. My mother’s family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark. I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately,” he said in tears. READ MORE

13:40 hrs: Jason Holder on racism: “It meant the world to me. Just the support from everyone, everyone understanding the moment, everyone understanding the occasion. And to see both teams coming together the way they did, it sent a really strong message,” Holder told ‘Sky Sports’ on Thursday. “I happened to be on social media last night, and I saw a few Aussies posting the same pic of everyone on the knee, and it just shows the cricket world is actually unified. But I think we could come a lot closer, we could do a lot more for cricket in general.” READ MORE

13:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. While the first day was largely hampered by the rain, the second day has provided a great story to be written. Jason Holder was the star figure as he rattled England’s weak batting order. Windies, who finished at 57/1 on Day 2 at stumps, have a real chance on Day 3 to put on a good total on board. England need wickets to bring themselves back in the match.