England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 4 at Southampton: England look to save the fort

England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 4 at Southampton: The stage is set for a thrilling day of Test cricket in Southampton as England look to save the fort. The Three Lions will enter Day 4 trailing by 99 run, and will have to face the pacy Windies bowling attack. The runs will be hard to come by, and England will have to battle on and put on a decent total on the board with still one day remaining in the Test for the Windies to chase. Windies, on the other hand, will look to take quick wickets to maintain hold on the match, and possibly even pull off a win on the fourth day itself.

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES OF ENGLAND vs WEST INDIES 1st TEST DAY 4:

14:30 hrs: Kraigg Brathwaite on 2nd innings: “I still think it is a good pitch and tomorrow we will see how it plays. Archer bowled well, to be honest. In the second innings, when we come to bat we have to fight hard. We did well in the first innings and we will look to continue that,” he told reporters. “I think it is challenging to roll, I think all the bowlers really playing a good effort. Jimmy (Anderson) obviously was in more fully areas at times like all our bowlers and the guys were quite aggressive,” he added. “Me and Jason (Holder) are playing together probably under 11. I know his game and he knows mine. We make sure that we also share ideas and opinions that we may see, where we can do this and do that. Supporting each other is always a good feeling,” Brathwaite said.

14:20 hrs: Ben Stokes achieves a huge milestone on Day 3. He has now taken 150 Test wickets, and he became the 2nd fastest player to reach the milestone of to reach the milestone of 4000 Test runs and 150 Test wickets. Well done, Stokesy!

14:10 hrs: Key player for England on Day 4: Ben Stokes. Stokes was the only England batsman who looked comfortable amid tough conditions for the hosts in the first innings. He has to be in the long haul here. It is about saving the match, and Stokes should be looking to defend the match, if not going for the win.

14:00 hrs: Key player for West Indies on Day 4: Jason Holder. The right-arm fast bowler was tremendous in the first innings, getting six wickets, and he would surely hope to make it count even further when it matters even more, in the 2nd innings. If Holder topples England’s middle-order once again, it’s Game. Set. Match.

13:50 hrs: James Anderson on Stuart Broad omission: “He (Broad) is frustrated and disappointed to be left out, but this shows the strength we have in our bowling lineup and it is good for England that Stuart is disappointed to be left out of the team. He is desperate to be in this team and be a part of our success, so it’s a huge positive for the group going forward,” Anderson told reporters.

13:40 hrs: Stuart Broad on not playing first Test: “I’m not a particularly emotional person but I’ve found the last couple of days quite tough. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement; you’re disappointed if you drop your phone and the screen breaks. I’m frustrated, angry and gutted. It’s difficult to understand. I’ve probably bowled the best I’ve ever bowled the last couple of years, I felt it was my shirt. I was in the team for the Ashes and going to South Africa and winning there,” Broad told Sky Sports. READ MORE

13:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the first Test between England and West Indies. Can it happen? We might see a massive upset here in Southampton as the hosts England are completely cornered going into Day 4. West Indies took a heavy 114-run lead in the match, and now England are playing the chasing game in the second innings. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley put on a good defending show in the final stages of Day 3, and England reached 15/0 at stumps. But can England build on big partnerships to save the match, or will it be another showdown from Windies seamers? Exciting day in store ahead.