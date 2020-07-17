This site uses cookies

England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Eng start on 203 with Stokes, Sibley on crease

England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 : Follow updates of England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 in Manchester.

By hindustantimes.com | Jul 17, 2020 13:45 IST

England vs West Indies Live Updates 2nd Test Day 2 at Old Trafford: Dom Sibley is nearing his century with Ben Stokes batting on 59 as England resume their first innings on the score of 207/3. The wicket is slow a slow one and England batsmen had to work hard on this surface. But despite being slow, they have a footing in the encounter having lost just three wickets. Stokes and Sibley have both crossed fifties and now the two just need to finish the day together.

13:50 hrs IST

Pietersen criticises Denly’s handling

“The way that Joe Denly has been treated over the last two years, being told by senior management to just try and face 100 balls, is atrocious,” said Pietersen.

13:40 hrs IST

Day 1 recap

We had about 90 minutes of delay due to rain and wet outfield before West Indies decided to put England in after winning the toss. Wickets came from unexpected quarters when off-spinner Roston Chase struck on either side of lunch to push England on the backfoot. England captain Joe Root, who was making a comeback in this Test match was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 23. Opener Dom Sibley, however, was rock solid for England. He found an ideal partner. Sibley remained unbeaten 86 and Stokes on 59 as England reached 207/3 at stumps.

13:30 hrs IST

Day 2 of 2nd Test

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs West Indies 2nd Test match. We are all set for an action-packed Day 2, hopefully the rain will stay away.

