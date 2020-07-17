England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Eng start on 203 with Stokes, Sibley on crease

England vs West Indies Live Updates 2nd Test Day 2 at Old Trafford: Dom Sibley is nearing his century with Ben Stokes batting on 59 as England resume their first innings on the score of 207/3. The wicket is slow a slow one and England batsmen had to work hard on this surface. But despite being slow, they have a footing in the encounter having lost just three wickets. Stokes and Sibley have both crossed fifties and now the two just need to finish the day together.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF ENGLAND vs WEST INDIES 2nd TEST DAY 2: