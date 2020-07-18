England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain threat looms large in Manchester

England vs West Indies Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3 at Old Trafford: The home side have taken the initiative in the second Test after splendid performance by the batsmen. England declared their innings after scoring 469 runs with Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes scoring centuries. It was another great display from Stokes, who smashed his 10th Test ton at Old Trafford. The all-rounder scored 176 runs in 356 balls registering his longest innings in terms of balls faced. England struck timely with the wicket of Windies opener John Campbell, whom Sam Curran removed in his first over of the innings. West Indies finish on 32/1, trail England by 437 runs.

