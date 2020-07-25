England vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Pope, Buttler look to take England to a big score

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: The final Test of the three-match series is finely poised with both teams staking their claims over the first innings on Day 1. West Indies won the toss and elected to field. England were in trouble when they were reduced to 122 runs for the loss of four wickets by the Windies bowlers. But the duo of Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope rescued the hosts with an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to take England’s score to 258-4 before the close of play on Friday at Old Trafford. Pope is batting on 91 while Buttler is on 56.

