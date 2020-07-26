England vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: How long can Windies batsmen survive?

LIVE BLOG

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Follow updates of England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 in Manchester.

So far, it has been a dry day in Manchester... meaning there by, that there has been no rain so far. Good news! We could expect a start on time and moreover, there will be 91.5 overs in play which means 15 minutes of more cricket action for all of us. YAYYYY! What more do we need than more cricket in this world, right!

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Stuart Broad starred with the bat on Day 2 as he smashed a quick-fire fifty for England. Broad slammed a half-century off just 33 balls to take England to a respectable total. Broad also made the record for the joint third-fastest Test fifty for England as the hosts ended up making 369 runs in their first innings.It was just not with the bat that he contributed but Broad also picked up 2 wickets to reduce West Indies to 137-6 before the close of play on Day 2.

14:30 hrs IST

Andrew Strauss on Ollie Pope

“If you look at his first-class record, he’s averaging 57 and he’s proved that he can do it in Test cricket with that great innings he played in South Africa,” Strauss told ‘Sky Sports’.

“Today was more of the same. He’s a guy who can score quickly without you really noticing it. He played some really eye-catching shots as well and he looks equally comfortable against seam and spin, so no obvious weaknesses there. He’s a real find for England, I think,” Strauss added.