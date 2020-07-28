England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5: England need 8 wickets to win 

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5: England will face off against the weather gods on Day 5 of the 3rd Test against West Indies in Manchester. The Day 4 was completely washed out without a single ball being bowled. Stuart Broad is eyeing 500 wickets and he would be looking to get at least a couple of wickets in the early session. But with clouds expected to hover in Manchester on Tuesday as well as per the forecast, England bowlers would want to finish this one as quickly as possible.

Follow England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5: