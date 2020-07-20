Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies: Stokes helps hosts set Windies a 312-run target on final day at Old Trafford

England vs West Indies: Stokes helps hosts set Windies a 312-run target on final day at Old Trafford

Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 balls as England declared on 129-3, giving the hosts 85 overs to bowl out the West Indies and tie the three-match series at 1-1. They will have two new balls to get the victory.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:36 IST

By Associated Press, Manchester

Manchester: England's Ben Stokes bats during the last day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, July 20, 2020. AP/PTI(AP20-07-2020_000121A) (AP)

Ben Stokes went into limited-overs mode to help England push its lead to 311 runs over the West Indies on Monday before a declaration 11 overs into the final day of the second test, setting up a potentially thrilling finish at Old Trafford.

Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 balls as England declared on 129-3, giving the hosts 85 overs to bowl out the West Indies and tie the three-match series at 1-1. They will have two new balls to get the victory.

ENGLAND vs WEST INDIES - 2nd Test, Day 5, LIVE Updates

Any result looks possible on the final day — as was the case in the first test in Southampton last week, when the Windies won by four wickets after chasing down 200 for victory.

West Indies’ aim will likely be survival, though, with the victory target of 312 unlikely.



Stokes smashed two sixes over long-off as the big-hitting allrounder and England captain Joe Root put on 53 runs in the first 43 balls of the morning before Root was run out for 22 — effectively sacrificing his own wicket to get Stokes back on strike.

Now alongside Ollie Pope (12 not out), Stokes still had time to slog Jason Holder down the ground for another six, pushing the lead past 300, before Root called them back in.

By then, England had made 92 runs off 66 balls.

The second new ball will be available for England after 80 overs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 testing made mandatory for 10% of workers in Haridwar industrial units
Jul 20, 2020 18:16 IST
Here’s why your brain forgets things it deems boring, routine
Jul 20, 2020 18:15 IST
Regular exercise prevents high blood pressure, despite high air pollution
Jul 20, 2020 18:10 IST
Here’s how stress in early life leads to depression in adolescence
Jul 20, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.