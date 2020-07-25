Sections
Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad in touching distance of joining elite list of Test bowlers

England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad in touching distance of joining elite list of Test bowlers

With England looking to rotate its fast bowlers, Broad’s absence from the first Test cost them the match. Broad’s expertise lies in being able to make the most of the seam and swing friendly conditions in England and the difference was visible when he came back into the playing XI for the second Test.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

England's Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase. (REUTERS)

Stuart Broad’s presence in the England playing XI made a massive difference during the second Test match against West Indies as the experienced medium pacer picked up six crucial wickets to help the hosts win the match and tie the series 1-1.

With England looking to rotate its fast bowlers, Broad’s absence from the first Test cost them the match. Broad’s expertise lies in being able to make the most of the seam and swing friendly conditions in England and the difference was visible when he came back into the playing XI for the second Test.

With James Anderson back in the team for the decider of the series, Broad will get to share the new ball with his long time partner for the first time in this series. The paceman is on the cusp of a huge record, which he would want to complete in this Test match.

READ | Stokes still to decide whether he will bowl in decisive test



Broad currently has 491 wickets to his name in 139 matches at an average of 28.38. He needs just four more wickets to emulate Anderson and become the second England bowler to pick up 500 Test wickets.

He will in fact become only the fourth paceman to breach the 500-wicket mark and the seventh bowler overall, if he reaches the milestone.

He will be the slowest to reach the 500-wicket milestone. Muttiah Muralitharan completed the feat in 87 matches followed by Anul Kumble (105) and Shane Warne (108).

Glenn McGrath picked up his 500th Test wicket in his 110th Test while Courtney Walsh and Anderson breached the mark in their 129th Test match respectively. Broad would have wanted to reach the mark earlier but he has had to share wickets with the equally prolific Anderson for the major part of his career.

Irrespective of the time taken, Broad will definitely be in august company once he reaches the milestone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3 launch date revealed
Jul 25, 2020 09:40 IST
2021 Australian Open: Smaller crowds, player bio-security
Jul 25, 2020 09:39 IST
Rare leopard frog photographed far away from its known habitat
Jul 25, 2020 09:32 IST
MHRD sets up panel to form guidelines for more students studying in India
Jul 25, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.