England vs West Indies: ‘We have let ourselves down’ - Jason Holder after Manchester Test defeat

West Indies captain Jason Holder on Monday expressed his disappointment after his team suffered a heavy 113 runs defeat in the 2nd Test against England in Manchester. The visitors were asked to chase 312 runs, but they were bundled out for 198 on the final day after what was an insipid batting display. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Holder said: “We’re disappointed with the result. We have let ourselves down.”

“England played a good game of cricket so they deserve all the credit. We could have stretched the game yesterday, but that’s when we let ourselves down and lost wickets in clusters. England bowlers challenged our batters a lot, stuck to their tasks, and held their lengths,” he added.

“The batters got caught in the crease; we need to get forward or back and make sure we are decisive about playing or leaving and also with our footwork. We have a few days left to ponder these things. It’s a short-term problem, honestly. We need to understand scenarios better,” Holder further said.

“English bowlers tend to bowl long spells, so we need more grit and trust our defences for longer. No regrets about the toss, Stokes and Sibley deserve the credit for their innings. I remember we passed the bat a few times and put down chances, and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen in the final Test. We are experienced enough,” he said.

“After a long layoff, we are getting used to the workload, and we just have to see how the bowlers pull up before the last game. We are here to fight, I know the guys are feeling this loss, and we’ll give it everything in this last game,” Holder went on.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons also expressed disappointment with the batting performance. Speaking to reporters at the post-match presentation ceremony, Simmons said: “They haven’t fired, so we’ve got to take that into consideration over the next couple of days.”

Speaking on Shai Hope’s form, Simmons admitted that he is concerned. “He’s gone four innings without a score (in this series) -- in contrast to how we played over the last five or six months in the other formats, I am concerned now about his form.”

“We’ve had five or six fifties and no one has converted to a hundred,” said Simmons. “It’s something that we’ve been talking about a lot, and no one has taken up that opportunity in this game yet again, so it is disappointing. I think it’s critical that our batsmen carry on and make big hundreds. Our batsmen need to make hundreds because our bowlers have been doing their jobs,” he added.