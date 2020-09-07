Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / English county match abandoned after player tests positive for Covid-19

English county match abandoned after player tests positive for Covid-19

The Bob Willis Trophy match between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire in Bristol was called off on Sunday after an unnamed Northamptonshire player returned positive for the deadly virus.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Representative photo. (REUTERS)

A four-day cricket match between two English county sides was abandoned on the opening day after a player tested positive for Covid-19. The Bob Willis Trophy match between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire in Bristol was called off on Sunday after an unnamed Northamptonshire player returned positive for the deadly virus. Even though the player was not part of Northamptonshire’s current squad in Bristol as he was self-isolating at home while awaiting his test result, some members of the team were in contact with him 48 hours before he started showing COVID symptoms.

“In the interests of player welfare, it has been agreed between Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the Bob Willis Trophy match, currently being played at the Bristol County Ground, has been abandoned,” Northamptonshire said in a statement on its website.

“Just before lunch of the first session of play, it came to light that a member of the Northamptonshire playing squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the ECB are unified in the belief that player welfare is paramount and that no risks should be taken with the health and safety of the players, officials and administrators involved in this match,” it added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Atmanirbhar Bharat: India becomes 4th country to test Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
Sep 07, 2020 13:03 IST
Centre to provide ‘Y-plus’ category security cover to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 12:26 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Sep 07, 2020 12:45 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 12:21 IST

latest news

Celebrity endorsements for hygiene and personal care brands on a rise
Sep 07, 2020 13:03 IST
Atmanirbhar Bharat: India becomes 4th country to test Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
Sep 07, 2020 13:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Officials screened for Covid-19 ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session and all the latest news
Sep 07, 2020 13:01 IST
NEP 2020 is a major step towards making India a knowledge economy, says PM Modi
Sep 07, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.