Enough is enough, we ask for equality and respect: Dwayne Bravo joins Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle against racism

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the third cricketer from Caribbean islands after Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle to openly talk about racism. While using hard-hitting words against racial comments around the world, Bravo said he would never ask for revenge but now ‘enough is enough’ and times has come they black people demand ‘equality and respect’.

Bravo’s comments came after the Black Lives Matter campaign came into being after the killing of African-American man George Flyod in the USA.

“It’s sad to see what’s going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That’s it,” Bravo told former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram live chat on Tuesday.

Though Bravo did not mention anything about Sammy’s revelations of racism during IPL, the West Indian all-rounder said they don’t want revenge or war regarding this and only want equality.

“We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over? Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don’t want revenge, war.

“We just want respect. We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That’s what is most important.”

The 36-year-old, who has played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 71 T20Is for West Indies, said he wants the world to know that they are powerful and beautiful people and gave the example of greats such as Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan.

“I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us,” he said.

Two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Sammy had earlier alleged that a racist nickname was used to address him during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad and demanded an apology.

Sammy said he was called ‘Kalu’ while he was in India. ‘Kalu’ is a derogatory word to describe black people. And an old Ishant Sharma photo which surfaced on social media on Monday, did testify Sammy’s claims.

(With PTI inputs)