Sections
Home / Cricket / Eoin Morgan breaks MS Dhoni’s world record in less than half number of matches

Eoin Morgan breaks MS Dhoni’s world record in less than half number of matches

England vs Ireland: Morgan, who has 328 international sixes to his name, went past Dhoni’s tally of most sixes as a captain when he hit his 212th six in the 3rd ODI against Ireland

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century (REUTERS)

England captain Eoin Morgan broke India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni’s long-standing international record for most sixes as a captain on Tuesday during the third ODI against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Morgan, who has 328 international sixes to his name, went past Dhoni’s tally of most sixes as a captain when he hit his 212th six.

Dhoni has 211 sixes as captain in 332 matches. Morgan, on the other hand, reached 212 sixes in less than half number of matches (163).

Dhoni, however, is still ahead of Morgan in terms career sixes in all three formats combined. Dhoni has 359 sixex, compared to Morgan’s 328.



Also Read | EXCLUSIVE - ‘Even presidents and prime ministers talk about Dhoni’

Australia captain Ricky Ponting is third on the list with 171 sixes as captain followed by New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum who has 170.

 

Morgan on Tuesday smashed a 106 off just 84 balls with five sixes to help England post 328 against Ireland. Unfortunately that was not enough as Ireland opener Paul Stirling (142) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (113) struck centuries in reply to help Ireland chase down the highest total by a visiting team in an ODI in England.

This was also the first instance when captains of both sides hit centuries in the same match in an ODI in England.

“Paul Stirling had a day out and he’s the ability to do that,” Morgan told reporters after the match.

“But we play against world class players all the time and you know when you do, you need to take those opportunities because they will hurt you.

“Ireland played really well and thoroughly deserved to win.”

England, however won the series 2-1. They will now take on Pakistan in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CAT 2020: IIM Indore begins registration process at iimcat.ac.in, check important dates, exam pattern, direct link
Aug 05, 2020 10:03 IST
KJo makes social media comeback for the first time since Sushant’s death
Aug 05, 2020 10:03 IST
PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya
Aug 05, 2020 10:04 IST
Juvan upsets Vondrouova in 1st round of Palermo Open
Aug 05, 2020 09:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.