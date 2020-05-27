Eoin Morgan has been outstanding for England in last 5 years: Trevor Bayliss

Former England coach Trevor Bayliss heaped praise on white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan and stated his contribution to England cricket, both as a batsman and a leader, has been immense in the last five years.

Following a dreadful 2015 World Cup that saw them crash out of the group stage itself, the Three Lions turned their fortunes around in the next edition of the showpiece event and won their maiden title at the iconic Lord’s.

Under the stewardship of Morgan, not only did they win their first-ever World Cup but also became the number one ODI side in the world.

“Morgs is a deep thinker. He has certainly got the player’s respect and as a coach, you definitely need that,” Bayliss told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

“What he did for the white-ball team over the last five years has been outstanding.”

Bayliss, who stood down as England coach in September last year, also recalled his team getting over the line against New Zealand in a thrilling finale.

The two team’s couldn’t be seperated in regulation time nor in the Super Over as boundary count helped England end their World Cup trophy drought.

New Zealand needed 2 runs off the last ball in the Super Over but Martin Guptill was run-out while completing the second at the striker’s end.

“I watch it every now and again. The hairs on the back of your neck still stand up when Jos Buttler takes the bails off. The feeling there was ecstasy,” Bayliss said.