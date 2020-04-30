Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps: Imran Tahir

Sections
Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps, a really special feeling about it...we play so well as a team,” he was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

File image of Imran Tahir. (IPL)

Veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir said every time he turned up for Chennai Super Kings it gave him goosebumps and the family atmosphere in the IPL team is something which he has never got anywhere else.

“We just try to play as hard as we can and win as many games as possible for CSK, enjoy each other’s success and that’s what makes Chennai such a special team,” he said about the three-time IPL winner. Tahir, who joined the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team in 2018, said the day he put on the CSK cap was one of the special moments of his life.

“The day I put on the Chennai Super Kings cap was one of the special moments of my life. I never knew I was going to be around special people and (be part) of a special squad,” he added. The 41-year old South African, winner of the purple cap (prize for highest wicket-taker in IPL) in 2019 season, said the family atmosphere in the team makes it special.

“It’s a family really, and I never really felt that in any other franchise anywhere. It’s very special, not just to me but close to my family’s heart as well. My son always sings the CSK song when he is at the ground and when I am playing for Chennai. He just loves it,” Tahir added.



The veteran leggie also fondly remembered the open-top bus parade in the run-up to the 2018 season, when the franchise returned after a two-year ban from IPL. “Unreal to see the support the fans gave us, it was amazing, something that I’d never witnessed before in my life. Grateful to everyone who supports CSK,” he said.

The 2020 IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

