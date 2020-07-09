Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Everyone used to scratch the ball’: More’s startling revelation regarding ball tampering during India-Pakistan series

‘Everyone used to scratch the ball’: More’s startling revelation regarding ball tampering during India-Pakistan series

The former India wicketkeeper revealed how the players of both teams would tamper with the ball to suit themselves and umpires would have a minimal role in dishing out penalties for the offence.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More in action during the 1989 tour of Pakistan. (Getty Images)

Former wicketkeeper Kiran More has revealed that ball tampering was rife during the Test series between India and Pakistan in 1989 and how players from both teams would keep ‘scratching the ball’ to generate reverse swing. The series More is referring to was India’s tour of Pakistan in 1989, which saw the debuts of Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: Kiran More

However, as More pointed out, the real talking point of the series was how the players would tamper with the ball to suit themselves and umpires would have a minimal role in dishing out penalties for the offence.

“In those days, scratching the ball was allowed, so you used to get reverse swing, big time,” More said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast. “It was like, nobody used to complain from both sides. Everybody used to scratch the ball and reverse swing the ball. It was difficult to bat, it was not easy to bat. Even Manoj Prabhakar learned on that team how to scratch that ball and reverse swing that ball and Pakistan found it challenging.”

Also Read | When India and Pakistan played Holi without Imran Khan



John Holder, one of the umpires from the series, had in an interview said that he tried to discuss the matter with the two captains – Imran Khan and Kris Srikkanth – but there would be no outcome since there weren’t many offences you could hand out punishments for. Holder, a former English First-Class cricketer, officiated in his first Test match in 1988 and retired after 27 seasons in 2009.



“A wicket would fall – and in those days the umpires didn’t necessarily get hold of the ball after every over – and the players would just stand there scratching it. And it got to a point where despite what we had to say on the field, we had to get the two captains and the two managers together. We said this is illegal,” Holder had told Mid-Day in 2018.

“The problem was we were powerless, because there were no sanctions we could apply. Later there was a rewrite of the laws and they decided to bring penalty runs in for ball-tampering. And then they decided you could ban the bowler from bowling for the rest of the innings.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru
Jul 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Four months on, Maharashtra Covid count, related fatalities continue to remain highest in the country
Jul 09, 2020 10:38 IST
Captive Royal Bengal tiger dies at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Jul 09, 2020 10:32 IST
Priyanka to take part in gender equality summit, stars recall Jagdeep
Jul 09, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.