Sections
Home / Cricket / Expectant father Virat Kohli likely to travel to Australia: Source

Expectant father Virat Kohli likely to travel to Australia: Source

Media reports Down Under said Cricket Australia (CA) and its broadcasters would be “holding their breath” over the availability of one of the biggest drawcards of world cricket.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:57 IST

By Reuters,

File image of India captain Virat Kohli. (Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli is likely to travel to Australia later this year despite his wife expecting their first child in January, a key Indian cricket board (BCCI) official told Reuters on Friday. Kohli’s social media post announcing his wife’s pregnancy went viral on Thursday, drawing good wishes from several India team mates.

Media reports Down Under said Cricket Australia (CA) and its broadcasters would be “holding their breath” over the availability of one of the biggest drawcards of world cricket.

“He’s available for the tour, at least he has not said anything to the contrary,” said the official, who asked to remain anonymous. “Now, if he has to come back in the middle of the tour, he has not said anything about that either. Of, course there’s plenty of time before the series.”

Beginning on December 3 in Brisbane, India will play four tests in Australia, sandwiched between three Twenty20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers. The series against India is reportedly worth 300 million Australian dollars ($220 million) to CA, which has already lost this year’s Twenty20 World Cup to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now host the tournament in 2022.



CA is also under pressure from the broadcasters with the boss of Australia’s Channel Seven threatening to terminate their contract over the board’s handling of the summer schedule.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Work comes first: Yami Gautam had ‘assured’ her producers
Aug 28, 2020 20:18 IST
Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp
Aug 28, 2020 20:15 IST
Odisha withdraws order that made Aadhaar mandatory for pensions
Aug 28, 2020 20:14 IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 28, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.