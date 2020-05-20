‘Experience of playing international cricket not enough,’ Gautam Gambhir lists qualities of successful coach

Gautam Gambhir believes that in order to become a successful coach, a person needs to fulfil criterias other than playing international cricket. The former opener, who represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, feels one of the primary roles of a coach, especially in the 20-over format should be to instil a positive mindset among cricketers.

“It’s not important that you have played a lot of cricket, for you to be a very successful coach – probably, that’s right for a selector, but not for a coach,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected Show. “Probably you can just have a different T20 batting coach, just for that particular format. It is really not true that someone who hasn’t played international cricket or who hasn’t played enough cricket, can’t become a successful coach.”

That said, Gambhir reckons it is important for a coach to realise the difference between making an impact and tinkering with a cricketer’s natural game. Instead, altering one’s technique or teaching up a batsman to play particular set of shots, Gambhir feels, is the worst thing that a coach can inadvertently do.

“What ultimately a coach does in a T20 format is frees your mindset and feeds your mindset and make you hit those goals and those big shots. No one teaches you how to hit a lap shot or a reverse lap shot, no coach can do that. If someone is trying to do that to a player, he is harming him more than actually making him a better player,” he pointed out.