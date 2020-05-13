Eyeing return to cricketing activities, tainted Salim Malik decides to approach ICC

Sections
The former batsman was banned for life for match-fixing by the PCB in 2000 on the recommendations of the Justice Malik Qayyum inquiry report.

Updated: May 13, 2020 09:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

File photo of Salim Malik. (File)

Pakistan’s tainted former captain Salim Malik has decided to seek “justice” from the ICC after the country’s cricket board denied him permission to take up coaching despite a Lahore court lifting the life ban on him for match-fixing. Malik has been barred from taking up any cricket activities in the country despite a lower court overturning the ban back in 2008. “I have written to the PCB asking them to send me the questionnaire which they want to ask me about my meetings in London and also have informed them that I am ready to meet all conditions of anti-corruption code rehabilitation program,” Malik said.

“But so far they have not responded so I have decided that I will also approach the ICC to get justice. I stand cleared by a court of law and there is no reason for either the ICC or PCB to stop me from getting involved in cricket activities again,” he added. The former batsman was banned for life for match-fixing by the PCB in 2000 on the recommendations of the Justice Malik Qayyum inquiry report.

But in 2008, he got the ban overturned by a district and sessions court in Lahore. The board has said it first wants him to clarify some issues pertaining to his meetings in London in 2011. Malik also confirmed he was concerned about the future of his son who he claimed was a very good cricketer.

“No one should show bias against my son because of me. He is a very talented cricketer but they didn’t select him for the Under-19 team saying he is overage which is not true,” Malik said. The former captain said he wanted to get involved in coaching at the National Cricket Academy.



“I have no desire to join the Pakistan team in any capacity and I will be happy coaching at the NCA,” he said.

