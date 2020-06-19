Sections
Home / Cricket / Eyeing series against India and SA, England’s women cricketers to return to training on Monday

Eyeing series against India and SA, England’s women cricketers to return to training on Monday

The India women’s team was supposed to travel to England for a bilateral series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is but the tour remains postponed for the time being.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Hopeful of a women’s tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from June 22. The India women’s team was supposed to travel to England for a bilateral series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is but the tour remains postponed for the time being. The ECB has been trying to convince both the BCCI and the Cricket South Africa to agree to play a tri-series later this year but nothing has been finalised as yet.

“The players will return across six venues, initially training on their own before progressing to small group training. Squads for specific formats will be named in due course, subject to confirmation of the proposed series,” the ECB said in a statement. The training sessions will take place under the same medical guidelines and bio-secure conditions as have been in place for England Men.

Also read: ‘Rohit hit quick boundaries, suddenly there was sense of panic’: Pujara on how Sharma unsettled Australia in Adelaide

The players will train at National Performance Centre, Loughborough; Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire; The Kia Oval, London; Bristol County Ground, Bristol; Chester Boughton Hall CC, Lancashire; and the 1st Central County Ground, Hove. “We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it’s exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training,” Jonathan Finch, Director, England Women’s Cricket, said.

“We’ve had great support from the First-Class counties with the use of their venues, and we’re grateful to them for that, and hopefully this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer.”



The players named for training: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Stay together and view fertility treatment as a battle that needs to be won together’
Jun 19, 2020 11:44 IST
South Korea’s unification minister steps down over rising tensions with North Korea
Jun 19, 2020 11:40 IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6, 9 admission result 2020 declared at navodaya.gov.in, Check selection list here
Jun 19, 2020 11:39 IST
Ajay Devgn directs action sequence for Bhuj The Pride of India
Jun 19, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.