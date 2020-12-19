Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Falling in a heap: The five lowest Test totals of all time

Falling in a heap: The five lowest Test totals of all time

There have been only six instances of a team scoring 36 or less in a Test innings - four by South Africa - before India’s dubious record at Adelaide on Saturday.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

India captain Virat Kohli on the field. (Getty Images)

There have been only six instances of a team scoring 36 or less in a Test innings - four by South Africa - before India’s dubious record at Adelaide on Saturday.

26 NZ v England, Auckland, 1955 (27 overs)

New Zealand made 200 and England 246 in reply before the hosts were skittled out for 26 - the lowest Test score. Bert Sutcliffe got 11 of those runs.

30 SA v England, Port Elizabeth, 1896 (18.4 overs)

George Lohmann - he bagged a pair - took 7-for in each innings as South Africa were routed for 93 and 30 - the then lowest Test score - to lose by an innings.

30 SA v England, Birmingham, 1924 (12.3 overs)



South Africa were routed by Arthur Gilligan (6) and Maurice Tate (4) in their lone spells, to equal their 28-year-old lowest Test total. Only extras (11) were in double figures.



35 SA v England, Cape Town, 1899 (22.4x5)

After routing England for a first innings 92, the hosts chased 246 to win but Schofield Haigh (6) and Albert Trott (4) consigned them to the then second-lowest Test total.

36 Australia v England, Birmingham, 1902 (23.0 overs)

Australia recorded their lowest Test score - and third lowest overall then - as England left-arm spinner Wilfred Rhodes took 7/17. The match was drawn.

36 SA v Australia, MCG, 1932 (23.2 overs)

The visitors were all out for 36 - then the joint third lowest Test score - and 45 with slow left-arm seamer Bert Ironmonger (11 wickets) wreaking havoc.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
by HT Correspondent
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Duo arrested, phones worth Rs 50 lakh recovered
by HT Correspondent
Vij stable but still in ICU
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19: Weekly test positivity rate down to 4.2%
by HT Correspondent
Farmers will pay tribute to those who died during agitation
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.