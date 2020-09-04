Family takes precedence over sport: Harbhajan Singh requests for privacy after opting out of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L) (AFP)

Terming the current scenario ‘difficult’, Chennai Super Kings(CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday decided to pull out of IPL 2020. The veteran off-spinner requested for privacy while clearly stating that the CSK management were extremely supportive after knowing his decision.

“I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Harbhajan’s decision to give IPL 2020 a miss comes a big blow to CSK who were already coming to terms with pull out of senior batsman Suresh Raina. Harbhajan, however did not travel to UAE unlike Raina and is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab along with his family

The 40-year-old, has been a part of CSK during the past two seasons. He was bought by CSK for INR 2 crores ahead of IPL 2018 after spending 10 seasons with IPL’s most successful franchise Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | CSK reacts after Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020

Harbhajan said that he was indebted to the CSK management for understanding his priorities.

“When I told the CSK management about my decision, they were very supportive and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets and is only third behind Lasith Malinga (170) and Amit Mishra (157).

Also Read | MS Dhoni finally hits the nets in Dubai

At this point, he said it was important for him to devote time to his young family, comprising wife Geeta and four-year-old daughter Hinaya.

“I would only say that there are times when family takes precedence over sport. My young family is my focus of attention now. But yes my heart will be in the UAE with my team.

“I am sure that Chennai Super Kings will put up yet another fabulous performance,” said India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

“Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times,” said CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan.

Harbhajan didn’t attend the side’s pre-departure camp in Chennai and was to join his teammates on the day of their flight to Dubai.

He had apprehensions about participation in this edition and was asked by the CSK management to take his time before coming to a decision.