Home / Cricket / Fawad Alam named in 20-man Pakistan Test squad, comeback chances bright

Fawad Alam named in 20-man Pakistan Test squad, comeback chances bright

The left-hander played the last of his three Tests way back in 2009 in New Zealand. The selectors also included two specialist spinners, Kashif Bhatti and the experienced Yasir Shah apart from two all-rounders in Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:17 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

File image of Fawad Alam. (File)

Batsman Fawad Alam could make a comeback to Pakistan’s Test team after 11 years after been named in the 20-member squad along with two specialist spinners, for the upcoming Test series against England. The tour selection committee headed by head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq left out batsmen Ifthikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman and uncapped Haider Ali, handing Fawad with a good chance to make a comeback.

The squad has been finalised from a list of 29 players who were sent to England in different batches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The selectors short-listed the 20 players after the two four-day intra squad matches in Derbyshire.

The selectors have also retained former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz Ahmed in the Test squad, giving an indication that a comeback might be awaiting him. The Test series will begin in Manchester from August 5.



Test Squad: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan(Sr), Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

