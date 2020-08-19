Sections
‘Feel free to contact and get in touch’: Sachin Tendulkar asks fans to help him find his first car

Sachin Tendulkar said: “My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch.”

Aug 19, 2020

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Reuters)

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, in a recent interaction, said that he misses his first car and wants help from fans in locating it. Speaking on a special episode of Mudit Dani’s show ‘In the Sportlight’, Sachin Tendulkar said: “My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch.”

He added: “There was a massive open drive-in movie hall near my house where people used to park their cars and watch the movie, sitting in it. So I, along with my brother, used to stand in our balcony for hours to watch those cars.”

The former India batsman went on to recall the moment when he first entered the dressing room as a player for Mumbai and described it as an unforgettable experience.

“I was standing right in front of the dressing room (as a ball boy), so I could observe how players prepare themselves for the game. Later I got invited by my hero (Sunil) Gavaskar in the dressing room,” Sachin said.



“I still remember he was sitting on the last seat right in the corner and coincidently I also ended up sitting on the same spot when I started playing Ranji Trophy cricket. It was a coincidence to share the same spot as your hero but a magnificent coincidence,” the Master Blaster recalled.

In his career, Sachin played 200 Tests in which he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.8. He also played 463 ODIs in which he scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.8. Sachin also played 1 T20I in his career.

