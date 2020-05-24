‘Feel other guys will send me videos of catching up’: Rohit Sharma on Team India’s return to training

Sections
In an interview to football presenter Joe Morrison on La Liga facebook page, Rohit said that he feels he might have to wait a little longer than his other teammates to return to training.

Updated: May 24, 2020 08:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Rohit Sharma. (AP)

India are currently in the fourth stage of lockdown with certain green zones with no reported cases, and businesses starting to open up. The government also allowed sportspersons to train individually in sports complexes after taking required permissions from respective boards and local governments, and following strict guidelines.The Maharashtra government has allowed opening of stadiums for individual training in green and orange zones without spectators. This was after the home ministry offered relaxation in restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31.

India cricketer Rohit Sharma, who is currently staying in Mumbai, is eager to return to training grounds to meet with his teammates. In an interview to football presenter Joe Morrison on La Liga facebook page, Rohit said that he feels he might have to wait a little longer than his other teammates to return to training, with Mumbai still one of the most affected cities in the country.

“Who are you looking forward to meeting first when you go back? Who is the joker in the team?” Morrison asked. In response, Rohit said: “There are quite a few jokers in the squad. In India, it is going to be different as certain parts of the country have been affected the most and certain parts which have not been affected a lot.”

He further added: “So I am assuming that those places might open up lot earlier than Mumbai, the city where I stay and which is the most infected. I feel the other guys will send me videos of catching up with each other a lot earlier than I do.”



So far, the Indian cricketers have not yet returned to training. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur on Saturday became the first India cricketer to resume outdoor training after a two-month coronavirus-forced break.

(With PTI inputs)

