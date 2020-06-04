Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: R Ashwin

Confined to his home for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he was now “feeling itchy” and just wants to go out and play.

Like other Indian cricketers, Ashwin has not been able to go out and practice since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the deadly virus.

“Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I’m getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house,” Ashwin said during an online conversation with Sadhguru.During the conversation, Ashwin played the host and asked numerous questions to Sadhguru on COVID-19 and other topics.

The 33-year-old spinner resides in Chennai where sporting activities still hasn’t resumed.