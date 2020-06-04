Sections
Home / Cricket / Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: R Ashwin

Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: R Ashwin

Like other Indian cricketers, Ashwin has not been able to go out and practice since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:09 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock. (PTI)

Confined to his home for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he was now “feeling itchy” and just wants to go out and play.

Like other Indian cricketers, Ashwin has not been able to go out and practice since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the deadly virus.

“Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I’m getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house,” Ashwin said during an online conversation with Sadhguru.During the conversation, Ashwin played the host and asked numerous questions to Sadhguru on COVID-19 and other topics.

The 33-year-old spinner resides in Chennai where sporting activities still hasn’t resumed.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Labourer’s mutilated body found in Chandimandir
Jun 04, 2020 20:06 IST
First two lockdowns cost Assam’s economy Rs 33,000 cr, says govt panel
Jun 04, 2020 20:02 IST
PSPCL staff protest as Ludhiana councillor’s husband accuses them of theft
Jun 04, 2020 20:01 IST
Hyderabad man promises Rs 2 lakh for informer about Kerala elephant killers
Jun 04, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.