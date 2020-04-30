Feels a long way away from getting back to playing cricket: Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad does not foresee a resumption of cricket any time soon even as the stakeholders of the game consider holding matches in empty stadiums to counter the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide, forcing either cancellations or postponements. Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted leading the national boards to contemplate resuming the game behind closed doors.

“It’s strange for players. It does still feel a long way away from getting back to playing cricket,” Broad told the ‘BBC’. The 33-year-old is confident that the stakeholders of the game won’t be going be going ahead with tournaments if any risks are involved.

“One thing is for sure the sport won’t take any risks. We will only be back playing live cricket when it has been deemed safe to do so by the government,” Broad said.

“I think that would be behind closed doors and players and management staff would be in a close environment.

“There has been talks about playing in grounds with hotels built in them so you don’t have to leave and move too far. Obviously we will be shining the ball and there will be contact quite naturally,” he added.

However, the England speedster feels the players must continue to do whatever is in their hands to get back on the field.

“But we just have to make sure we are doing everything we can right now as players and dont delay playing due to fitness reasons once we are told to play,” he said. Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1.

England were scheduled to launch the inaugural edition of The Hundred, a new 100 balls per side format to be played by eight franchises, in July.

But with the latest delay in commencement of the game, the tournament may be delayed.