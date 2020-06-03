Sections
Home / Cricket / Felt Ricky Ponting was like a father figure at Mumbai Indians, says Hardik Pandya

Felt Ricky Ponting was like a father figure at Mumbai Indians, says Hardik Pandya

Speaking about the influence of former MI coach Ricky Ponting on him, the Mumbai all-rounder said that he felt the Australian legend was like a father figure.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after bowling out New Zealand's Ross Taylor during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and India in Wellington. (AFP)

Hardik Pandya’s journey to become a top rated international player for India started with his break out season for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Pandya has since represented India in all three formats and has been a key member of the team due to his all-round abilities.

Speaking about the influence of former MI coach Ricky Ponting on him, the Mumbai all-rounder said that he felt the Australian legend was like a father figure.

“Ricky Ponting was someone who looked after me the best. He looked after me like a child. I used to feel like he was my father figure there,” Hardik told Cricbuzz during a conversation with eminent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

ALSO READ: ‘He didn’t want me for Australia tour’: When Sourav Ganguly rejected Irfan Pathan in selection meet



“Ricky taught me so many things, he taught me situations, he taught me mindset, how strong you should be.

“As a new boy in 2015, I used to sit next to the hoardings. Ricky used to sit down with me and speak about the game. (With all these conversations) I started learning quickly.”

Speaking about his teammate at both MI and the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya said that the pacer was someone who likes to be left alone and is very different from his personality.

“Jassi (Bumrah) is a very different character. He’s calm, but he’s someone who likes to be left alone. If he has to talk to someone then he’ll initiate the conversation,” Hardik said.

“I can never be like him even if I try. He’s knowledgeable, well-spoken, thinking 20 times before speaking. But he’s someone who I enjoy being with. We have got success together and have genuinely shared success,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 realtors among four booked for assaulting woman
Jun 03, 2020 13:25 IST
Stranded migrant workers stage protest outside DC’s office in Amritsar
Jun 03, 2020 13:21 IST
Felt Ponting was like a father figure at Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya
Jun 03, 2020 13:23 IST
‘No Surrender to Coronavirus’: World War II documents to be auctioned
Jun 03, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.