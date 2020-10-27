Sections
Home / Cricket / Few cosy group of people will say that you both were born in the wrong era: Manoj Tiwary unhappy with Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav’s non-selection 

IPL 2020: Despite some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League 2020, MI batter Suryakumar Yadav and Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder were ignored by the selection committee.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Axar Patel and Surya Kumar Yadav. (PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for India’s tour of Australia. The selection committee headed by Sunil Joshi picked the squads for all the three formats for India’s upcoming Test, ODI and T20I series against Australia. There were a few surprises as India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was included in any of the squads while fast bowler Ishant Sharma, a regular in the Test set-up, was also not named.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia,’ a statement released by BCCI said.

However, despite some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League 2020, Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav and Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder were ignored by the selection committee.



Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary commented on the news, saying that “Hard luck @akshar2026 and @surya_14kumar on not making it to the indian team dis time. Some years down d line, few cosy group of people will say that u both were born/played at d wrong Era but i would say u cud have easily played along side ur competitors.”

 

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent,” the official release stated.

