‘Forever in our hearts:’ Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan pay touching tribute to Dean Jones

Players of both franchises got together and stood in a ‘D’ to pay homage to Dean Jones (Twitter)

The players of Pakistan Super League teams Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan paid a special tribute to former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who died of a cardiac arrest in September. Jones was 59 and passed away in Mumbai, where he was for commentary and broadcast duties for the Indian Premier League 2020.

As the PSL 2020 playoffs kicked off on Saturday, players of both franchises got together and stood in a ‘D’ to pay homage to the late Jones. Having led Islamabad United to two PSL titles in the past, Jones was announced coach of the Karachi Kings in 2019. The organisers put up a message on the giant screen which read: “Forever in our hearts, Deano.”

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also remembered Jones and tweeted: “You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans. I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and where ever you are you will be watching & cheering us on. This one’s for you @ProfDeanoI hope we make you proud.”

A batsman during his playing days, Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia between 1984 and 1994 before venturing into commentary. Jones was part of the Australian team that won the 1987 World Cup, playing a starring role in the campaign. Jones was Australia’s third highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 314 runs in 8 matches.