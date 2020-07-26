Former Australia cricketer believes India all-rounder could be ‘man of the tournament’ in IPL this year

With the schedule for the Indian Premier League tournament officially announced for this year, fans are already anticipating which teams could perform well this year. The 13th edition of IPL will take place in the UAE between September and November, and with a change in location, a few surprises could be in store for all. Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg was recently asked which teams he believe could be contenders for IPL this year. In his response, Hogg named Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers.

But interestingly, Hogg also said that he could see India all-rounder Hardik Pandya becoming the ‘man of the tournament’ this year. “Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” Hogg said on his Youtube page Hogg’s Vlog.

“The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs - Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga,” he added.

The former Aussie spinner further explained the factors that could improve Hardik Pandya’s performance this year. “Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE,” he said.

The former Aussie allrounder also explained why he believes RCB could be contenders this year. “The second team I have got for you is for RCB. Finally, they will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper, but they have never been able to go out and get the job done.

“Now, with inclusion of Aaron Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate in the powerplay overs, get some quick runs, and relieve the pressure in the middle order off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle order,” he said

“Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament,” Hogg added.