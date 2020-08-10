Sections
Home / Cricket / Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for Covid-19

Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for Covid-19

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year. Mosharraf is doing fine and has self-isolated himself at home after receiving the result of his Covid test on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dhaka

File photo of former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain. (Twitter)

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain, who has represented the national team in five ODIs, has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old, who had undergone four months of intense treatment including a surgery for brain tumour, contracted the infection after his father also tested positive for the contagious disease.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year. Mosharraf is doing fine and has self-isolated himself at home after receiving the result of his COVID test on Sunday.

“My father tested COVID-19 positive earlier and he was admitted in the ICU of the CMH hospital,” Mosharraf was quoted as saying by ‘The Daily Star’.

“Later I also experienced some symptoms and tested coronavirus positive. My health is fine so far and I have isolated myself at home.



“My wife and my child however tested negative and they are living with her parents.” Mosharraf was hoping to make a comeback to the domestic circuit this year after recovering from his illness.

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and two other Bangladesh cricketers, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal, had tested positive for the virus in June.

Last week, 18 players of the Bangladesh football squad had tested positive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I’m heartbroken’: WWE legends express condolence for late wrestler Kamala
Aug 10, 2020 15:01 IST
Covid-19: Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away
Aug 10, 2020 14:57 IST
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s J-PAL proposes pilot project on universal basic income in Odisha districts
Aug 10, 2020 14:56 IST
Priyanka Chopra hitches a ride on Nick Jonas’ back while he does push-ups
Aug 10, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.