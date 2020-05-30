Former BCCI treasurer Chaudhry bats for IPL, wants Dhoni to continue

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry feels the Indian Premier League (IPL) must go on as it is important not only from a revenue point of view, but even for domestic cricketers.

“It is the IPL GC’s decision, but my view is that effort has to be made to try and have that situation where the show must go on,” Chaudhry said during a Webinar arranged by Neerja Modi School on Zoom platform. “It is important for domestic players also. The revenue is also important from it.”

The 13th edition of the IPL, which was due to start on March 29, currently stands indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup is slated to take place in Australia in October and November, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the global tournament is most likely to be postponed. And BCCI is looking at an end-September to early-November window for the T20 league.

Asked about the possibility of the IPL being moved away from India keeping in mind the health crisis, Chaudhry said: “Even if the GC decides to shift the matches...it has to be in a country where time difference is not too much. Broadcasters will want that 8 pm slot. It is important for them.”

Chaudhry also backed MS Dhoni, saying one of the greatest cricketing brains still has much to offer to Indian cricket. “Dhoni is fit, he is the best wicketkeeper in India and one of the finest minds in the game,” Chaudhry said of Dhoni.

“During a match you would see him asking a player to move to his right, and then to the left. The player would end up standing in the same place, but the idea is to make him alert. Before that his mind might have been wavering a bit. If I would be a decision maker, I would have him in the team.”

Speaking of BCCI’s success in running the sport, Chaudhry said players like Sachin Tendulkar keep coming up with valuable advice which would help.

“Within the BCCI, we share a very good relation with players. Among other things which I have seen, we have been blessed with players who would come up with suggestions also A (Virender) Sehwag coming and giving you a suggestion. MS Dhoni... Sachin had their own ways of communicating,” he said.

Chaudhry praised the office bearers and the professionals working at the BCCI for their effort as they remain unsung. A former secretary in Haryana Cricket Association, Chaudhry lauded teenage batter Shafali Verma while talking about women’s cricket in the country, saying the 16-year old Haryana girl would go places.

“Shafali Verma will revolutionise women’s cricket in India,” he said.