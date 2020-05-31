Former Bengal cricket captains and greats to be honoured by CAB

Sections
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be paying tribute to past Bengal captains on their respective birth anniversaries, its President Avishek Dalmiya said on Sunday.

Updated: May 31, 2020 20:56 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Posted by Aditya Bhattacharya

Avishek Dalmiya became the youngest president of CAB earlier this year. (PTI Image)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be paying tribute to former Bengal captains on their respective birth anniversaries, its President Avishek Dalmiya said on Sunday on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of former India opener and Bengal great Pankaj Roy.

Avishek paid his homage to Roy at the Eden Gardens club house on Sunday. An enigma of an opening batsman, Roy played 43 Tests for India and also captained the country in one Test, in England in 1959.

Also present on the occasion were Secretary Snehasish Ganguly, Joint Secretary Debabrata Das and Roy’s son and former India cricketer Pranab Roy.

“We want to remember the stalwarts who have immensely contributed to Bengal cricket and pay our respect to them every year. In fact, every cricketer who has played for Bengal deserves recognition for their services,” Dalmiya said.



“As part of this exercise, we would remember the past Bengal captains who have also played for the country but have left us for their heavenly abode, by garlanding their photographs on their birth anniversaries. Also, cards would be sent to every individual who are current members on their birthdays. Once our office reopens, we would chalk out the dates and start this process.”

Roy is best known for his world-record opening stand of 413 with Vinoo Mankad against New Zealand in 1956 in Chennai. The record stood for 52 years before it was finally overhauled by former South Africa openers Neil McKenzie and Graeme Smith (415) against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.

