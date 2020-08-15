Sections
Home / Cricket / Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan in critical health: Report

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan in critical health: Report

Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan, who in July had tested positive for Covid-19, caught infection which affected his kidneys.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chetan Chauhan played 40 Tests and seven ODIs for India. (Getty Images)

Chetan Chauhan, the former India batsman and vice-president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, has been put on ventilator, as per various media sources. Chauhan, who in July had tested positive for the Covid-19, was yet to recover full when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Chauhan was hospitalised at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. He was later moved to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital. On Friday night, Chauhan’s condition deteriorated, after which the doctors put him on life support.

More to follow…

