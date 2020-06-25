Former India cricketer Robin Singh’s car seized for lockdown violation: Report

Former India cricketer Robin Singh’s car was seized for lockdown violation in Chennai, according to news agency IANS. The report states the incident happened on Saturday when the former cricketer was coming from East Coast Road and he did not carry any e-pass. Singh also didn’t have any emergency to travel as well, according to the report.

“He was very polite and didn’t put on any airs. We seized his vehicle for violating the lockdown rules,” IANS quoted police official. Chennai has been under total lockdown since June 19 for 12 days after a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Robin Singh was an integral part of the Indian one-day team in the second half of the 1990s. He represented India in 136 matches, scoring 2336 runs and picking up 69 wickets.

He was part of the Indian team that played the 1999 ICC World Cup. He also represented India in a single Test match.

He represented Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and played 137 first-class matches. Singh has served as fielding coach of the Indian men’s cricket team and also had a long coaching stint with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.