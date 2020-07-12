Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19 - Reports

Former India opener and Bharatiya Janata Party politician Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports. Chauhan, who is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, represented the Indian cricket team in 40 Test matches and 7 one-day internationals.

Chauhan is known for his opening partnerships with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. He has 2084 runs to his credit in Test cricket but never managed to score a century. He scored 16 half-centuries and had a highest Test score of 97 runs.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to confirm the news. “Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Chetan Chauhan has been active in cricket administration as well and he has been associated with the Delhi & District Cricket Association in the past.