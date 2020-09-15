Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Former India player SR Patil dead

Former India player SR Patil dead

He was 86 and is survived by wife and two daughters.”He died in his sleep in the wee hours on Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony in Kolhapur,” Ramesh Kadam, a former office bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Cricket bat and balls. (Getty Images)

Former India player Sadashiv Raoji Patil, who represented the country in one Test match, died at his residence in Kolhapur on Tuesday.

He was 86 and is survived by wife and two daughters.”He died in his sleep in the wee hours on Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony in Kolhapur,” Ramesh Kadam, a former office bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI.

BCCI mourned the death of Patil and recollected his cricketing journey, largely restricted to domestic cricket.”Patil, a medium-pacer, had made an instant impact on his first-class debut for Maharashtra in the 1952-53 season. Playing against Mumbai, he bowled unchanged to skittle the domestic champions for 112 after Maharashtra were bowled out for a mere 167,” BCCI said in a release.

“In the 2nd innings, he took three wickets for 68 as Maharashtra secured a 19-run win. He earned the prized India Test cap (No. 79) when he made his debut at the Brabourne Stadium against the visiting New Zealand team in 1955 under the captaincy of Polly Umrigar.



“Bowling with the new ball, he picked up a wicket in each innings in India’s big win by an innings and 27 runs. Patil had impressed the selectors earlier when playing for West Zone against the Kiwis, he returned match figures of 7/74.”

Though he never played for India again, Patil continued to play for Maharashtra and also played in the Lancashire League, where he featured in 52 matches, taking 111 wickets in two seasons (1959 and 1961).

Patil played 36 First Class matches for Maharashtra from 1952-1964, scoring 866 runs and taking 83 wickets.He had also captained Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:16 IST
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Sep 15, 2020 16:53 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
Sep 15, 2020 17:30 IST

latest news

Former India player SR Patil dead
Sep 15, 2020 17:55 IST
Nia Sharma: People involved should speak; rest should shut up
Sep 15, 2020 17:54 IST
Jason Momoa backs up Ray Fisher’s allegations against Joss Whedon
Sep 15, 2020 17:54 IST
Sensex rallies 288 points, pharma and banking stocks gain
Sep 15, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.