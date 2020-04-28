Sections
Home / Cricket / Former Karnataka coach Arunkumar appointed USA head coach

Former Karnataka coach Arunkumar appointed USA head coach

“He travelled to the USA to meet support staff, selectors and players at the Talent Camp in Houston and to continue those discussions with us,” said USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:09 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Representational Image. (Getty Images)

J. Arunkumar was on Tuesday announced as the new head coach of the USA men’s cricket team. Arunkumar played 109 first-class matches for Karnataka and scored 7208 runs and is also one of the most succesfull coaches in Karnataka’s history

“He travelled to the USA to meet support staff, selectors and players at the Talent Camp in Houston and to continue those discussions with us,” said USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins.

“I’m delighted to say that we have subsequently reached agreement with ‘Jak’ that he will take up the role and be permanently based in the United States as and when his working visa has been obtained.

“Of course, the COVID-19 crisis has now presented some challenges around the scope of the role in the short/medium term, but we look forward to completing all of the arrangements and to welcoming him more formally in due course.”



Arunkumar led Karnataka to back-to-back domestic trebles -- Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Irani Cup -- for two years in succession, in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.