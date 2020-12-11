Sections
Home / Cricket / Former Nepal skipper Khadka tests positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal skipper Khadka tests positive for COVID-19

Khadka, who is ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, said he went for a RT-PCR test on Friday and it came positive.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Former Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. Khadka, who is ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, said he went for a RT-PCR test on Friday and it came positive.

“Having got mild symptoms,i isolated myself from the team over last two days and as I lost my smell and taste since yesterday evening, I conducted my PCR test this morning and the report has come out as Covid-19 positive,” he tweeted.

“I am currently under home isolation and will be following all the guidelines as per the doctors...”. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and veteran spinner Basanta Regmi had also tested positive for the infection recently.

