Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Former NZ test batsman John F. Reid dead at 64

Former NZ test batsman John F. Reid dead at 64

Reid was an elegant left-hander known for his skill against spin bowling and the Brisbane innings, on a fast, bouncy pitch, proved his ability against pace.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, Wellington

A bat and ball are seen on the turf. (Getty Images)

John F Reid, who scored six centuries in 19 tests for New Zealand including 108 in a famous win over Australia, has died.He was 64.

His death after a long illness was confirmed Tuesday by New Zealand Cricket.

Reid’s century against Australia at Brisbane’s Gabba ground in November, 1985 was instrumental in New Zealand’s win by an innings of 41 runs.He shared a then-record 225-run partnership with Martin Crowe (188) for the third wicket which helped New Zealand to 553-7 in its only innings.

Richard Hadlee took 9-52 in Australia’s first innings and 6-71 in the second to secure the win.



Reid was an elegant left-hander known for his skill against spin bowling and the Brisbane innings, on a fast, bouncy pitch, proved his ability against pace.

“To bat through, when the wicket was still doing a bit, was special,” Reid told the New Zealand Herald on the 30th anniversary of the Brisbane test. “It wasn’t an easy, flat pitch to start and I proved I could score a hundred outside sub-continent or spin-dominated attacks.” In a test career that ran from 1979 to 1986 he scored 1,296 runs at an average of 46. His conversion rate of half centuries to centuries was 75 percent — six from eight.

Reid played in an essentially amateur New Zealand team but said it possessed a professional mindset.

“It sounds a bit trite given how professional the game is now but we saw the emergence of those who played in the English county environment,” Reid said. “John Wright, Geoff Howarth and Richard Hadlee brought a sense of professionalism which was different to the past.

“We tended to be weekend cricketers who happened to play tests and, to a certain extent, that’s how I regarded myself. We played a handful of first-class games a season. Suddenly we had more confidence and self-belief on the world stage.” Reid’s death follows the death in October of his more famous namesake, former New Zealand captain John R Reid.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
by Neha LM Tripathi
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
by Ravinder Vasudeva
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
by Rajeev Jayaswal
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai

latest news

Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
French retailers seek aid as sales fail to recover from lockdown
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Karnataka govt aims to build medical college in every district, says K Sudhakar
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Tepania Eco-park becomes adventure spot for tourists in Tripura
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.