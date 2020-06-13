Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Sections
Shahid Afridi, who was the captain of Pakistan’s 2011 World Cup team, said he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 14:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi (AFP)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Afridi said he had been feeling unwell since Thursday. 40-year-old Afridi is the second Pakistan international cricketer after Taufeeq Umar to have tested positive for Covid-19. Taufeeq had announced his recovery a few days back.

 

Afridi also sought the blessings and prayers for his speedy recovery. “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afirdi wrote on twitter.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the infection with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this month.



Afridi, who made his debut for Pakistan back in 1996, played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is. Afridi, who started his career as an opening batsman, developed into an all-rounder as his career progressed. He scored 1716, 8064 and 1416 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

His more than handy leg-spin bowling earned him 48 wickets in Tests, 395 in ODIs and 98 in T20Is. Afridi also led the Pakistan side in the 2011 ODI World Cup in which they were beaten in the semi-final by eventual champions India.

Afridi held the record for scoring the fastest ODI century for a long time before New Zealand’s Corey Anderson broke it in 2014. The record for the fastest ODI hundred currently stands with South Africa’s AB de Villiers who had scored a 31-ball hundred against West Indies in 2015.

