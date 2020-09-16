Four IPL records MS Dhoni holds and might continue to do so at the end of this edition

September 19, 2020, will be special for cricket fans across the globe. Not only does it mark the beginning of the IPL 2020 after a six-month delay with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on last year runner-ups Chennai Super Kings, but it is also the return date of MS Dhoni on the cricket field after 14 months.

CSK captain Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year, will make his first appearance on the cricket field in the IPL opener after India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in ODI World Cup last year.

One of the most successful cricketers of the IPL, Dhoni would once again go into the tournament as one of its biggest (if not the biggest) attractions.

Before Dhoni leads CSK on to the field against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19, here’s a look at the records the legendary cricketer holds in IPL and might continue to hold even at the end of this year’s IPL.

Most sixes by an Indian batsman

MS Dhoni has smashed 209 sixes in IPL so far, most by an Indian batsman and 3rd overall behind Chris Gayle (326) and AB de Villiers (212). Dhoni’s nearest competitor is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. Both of them have hit 194 sixes in the IPL. RCB captain Virat Kohli is at No.6 on the list with 190 sixes.

Most matches as captain

Dhoni, who holds the record for captaining in most international matches has also captained the most in IPLs. Dhoni, who has led Chennai Super Kings in 10 seasons and Rising Pune Supergiant in one, has captained in 174 IPL matches. He had played as a keeper-batsman in IPL 2017 when RPS was led by Australia’s Steve Smith.

Most wins as captain

Dhoni who has won three IPLs as CSK captain also holds the record for most wins in the IPL as captain. Dhoni has 104 wins, only captain to have 100 wins in IPL. Dhoni’s win percentage of 60.11 is the best by a captain with min. 50 matches in the IPL.

Most successful keeper in IPL

With 132 dismissals a wicketkeeper Dhoni has most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in IPL. Dhoni has inflicted 38 stumpings which is also the most by a wicket-keeper in IPL.