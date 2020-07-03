Gabriel named in West Indies squad for England series

Seasoned paceman Shannon Gabriel, returning from an ankle surgery, has been drafted into the 15-man West Indies Test squad for the Test series against England beginning on July 8.

Gabirel was among the reserves when the West Indies players landed in England but proved his fitness with impressive performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at the Old Trafford here.

He is now part of a strong pace attack which also includes captain Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Raymon Reifer.

“I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit,” Roger Harper, Cricket West Indies selector said.

Gabriel bowled in three innings and grabbed eight wickets for 122 runs. The 32-year-old had made his Test debut at the Lord’s in May 2012 and has so far played 45 matches taking 133 wickets.

His career-best performance came two years ago at the at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia when he took 8-62 against Sri Lanka to end with match figures of 13-121.

West Indies will travel from Manchester to Southampton on Friday as they continue preparations in a bid to retain the Wisden Trophy in the #RaiseTheBat Test Series. The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl, starting Wednesday.

The series will mark resumption of international cricket which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

West Indies Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.