Home / Cricket / Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping 'constant vigil' on his health

Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ‘constant vigil’ on his health

The medical bulletin informed that the doctors are keeping “constant vigil on his health situation” and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 11:23 IST

By Asian News International, Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly is doing well post angioplasty (Getty Images)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is presently afebrile, conscious, and communicating verbally, according to the Woodlands Hospital’s medical bulletin. It also said that the doctors are keeping “constant vigil on his health situation” and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

Ganguly was also tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative. He had “light dinner” at night, the medical bulletin read, adding that his blood pressure and pulse is stable.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening. Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee had said, “He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.”

“I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games,” she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia.

