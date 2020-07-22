Dhoni’s captaincy genre entirely different from Ganguly, Dravid, Kumble: Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi

India have produced some great captains over the years but MS Dhoni stands out among all of them mainly because of his ‘altogether different genre’, believes former India fast bowler Sudeep Tyagi.

Tyagi, who has played 4 ODIs and 1 T20I for India between 2009 and 2010, said the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble had their own style of captaincy but Dhoni’s genre was entirely different.

“There is no match to Dhoni’s cricketing mind. From beginning he used to think differently. Previous captains like Dada (Sourav Ganguly), Dravid, Anil bhai (Anil Kumble) everybody had their own style of going about with things. But, Dhoni had a different genre altogether,” Tyagi said in a conversation with sports presenter Dr. Yash Kashikar on his Instagram live show ‘Say Yash To Sports’.

Also Read | My coach didn’t play Wasim, McGrath, Shoaib, I did & scored: Ganguly

Tyagi, who has played under Dhoni for India as well as for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said the wicket-keeper batsman had the ability to think out of the box.

“He used to think out of the box and the first time I got a chance to play under him in 2009, I knew he thought differently from others. It always felt like he will become a very successful captain in the future which he eventually did,” said Tyagi, who had played 14 matches for CSK in two seasons of IPL (2009, 2010).

The right-arm pacer who was known for his pace and bounce, said Dhoni should play for India in the T20 World Cup, which will now take place in 2021 instead of October this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think Dhoni should comeback in the side for the 2021 T20 World Cup. It will be good for him as well as the team because he brings in years of experience with him. Maybe after the World Cup he can take a call on his future.”

Talking about CSK’s team management and playing under Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming, Tyagi said: “CSK has a great team management and especially the Dhoni-Fleming duo is brilliant. They make the players comfortable and treat everyone equally. Whether you are an international or a domestic player, they give equal time to everyone on and off the field.

They make sure everyone feels like a match-winner. Even if you are on the bench, they will always motivate you. I think this is a big factor in making them so successful as a franchise,” he added.